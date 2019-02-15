Two Family Dogs Died in Watkins House Fire

WATKINS -- Two dogs died in a house fire in Watkins. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the call came in just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday for a fire in the 100 block of Meeker Avenue South.

There were two people in the home when the fire started. They were able to get out safely.

However, 29-year-old Rusty Staten , who was renting the home, says two family dogs died.

The house is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.