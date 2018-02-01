Family: Boy Struck by Snowmobiler Has Died

CHISAGO CITY (AP) -- The family of an 8-year-old boy struck by a snowmobiler on Chisago Lake last week says he has died.

Alan Geisenkotter Jr. suffered critical injuries last Friday night as he and his family were preparing to go ice fishing on the north end of the lake. That's when a snowmobiler struck an ice house and clipped the family's pickup truck. Alan was in the bed of the truck and was dragged by the snowmobiler who authorities say was drunk. The 45-year-old Chisago City man is facing criminal charges.

The boy's family, in a posting on CaringBridge.org, said Wednesday night Alan's

brain damage was worse than they initially thought and that he has passed away.