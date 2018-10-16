Fall Brings Increase In Allergic Reactions for Minnesota Pets

MR. BEAN'S SYMPTOMS

A couple of years ago, Mr. Bean somehow got incredibly sick. His liver was shutting down. He become sleepy...all the time..hardly ate anything. We almost lost him. But by some miracle, the fever that accompanied his illness was the very thing that saved him. Over 6 months and lots of meds, he completely recovered and his been a healthy happy pussycat ever since.

RECENT CHANGES

Until recently, that is. He started losing his hair about a month ago. Itching like crazy. What is going on? The only thing that changed was his location. But..I realized that I could have introduced him to a completely different environment.

NEW COLLAR, NEW BOWLS NO AIR FRESHENERS

We think he became allergic to his new collar. It's some kind of plastic. Other issues? It could be dust mites. I didn't have carpet in my other house. Now we do. It could be air fresheners..it could be his plastic bowls. Here's the deal, his blood work for his liver came back amazing!

FIGURING OUT THE ALLERGY

Here are some things to consider. We removed Bean's collar since he's an indoor cat and has a chip. We replaced his plastic bowls with glass and ceramic. I'm going to stop using Febreze as this is airborn and can be an issue for most pets.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON PET ALLERGIES

Click HERE to learn more about pet allergies, and what you can do to protect your pet, and keep them safe and comfortable all year round.