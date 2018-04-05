Falconer Becomes First Minnesotan Awarded Badge of Bravery

ST. CLOUD -- There were only two words that could be said about the man who was just doing his job -- thank you.

A special ceremony was held at the St. Cloud Police Department Thursday to award Avon police officer Jason Falconer the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Congressman Tom Emmer along with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith presented the award. Emmer says Falconer's willingness to protect others shows bravery doesn't need a uniform.

"Your life saving actions on September 17th, 2016 is a credit to your character, professionalism and your department."

In 2008, congress passed the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery act to honor law enforcement of all levels.

Klobuchar says the award given to officer Falconer marks a first for the state.

"His actions in the face of danger, while off-duty, is the definition of bravery. It's the reason why he is deserving of this award and the first Minnesotan to receive this honor."

Falconer was off-duty the night he shot and killed an attacker inside the Crossroads Center mall who stabbed 10 people.

He says while he is thankful for the award, he acted just like any officer would.

"Obviously it was a big deal, it got national attention so there was a lot going on. But it's over, we move on and I thank everyone for their support through the process."

This is the second award Falconer has received following the events on September 2016. He was also named Officer of the Year by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association last year.