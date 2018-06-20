Express Clydesdales Coming to St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- A group of world-famous Clydesdales are coming to the St. Cloud metro this weekend for two local parades.

The Express Clydesdales -- hosted by Express Employment Professionals -- will be at the Sauk Rapids River Days Parade on Friday, and the Granite City Days Parade on Saturday. Jill Magelssen is the Owner of the St. Cloud Express Office. She says they have two different teams and a dalmatian that tags along.

"We have two different teams, a competition team of eight, and the parade team which will bring six here to central Minnesota. Along with Hitch, the dalmatian."

Magelssen says they're not raised like any other horses.

"There's a lot of time and effort in developing them from the time they're young colts. There's a lot of specialized training and care."

There will be an opportunity for you to sit on the show wagon for either the Sauk Rapids or St. Cloud parades. They're selling tickets for chances at Summertime by George, the local Express Office at 1410 West Saint Germain Street in St. Cloud, or at the Sauk Rapids Hardware Hank. Those tickets are $10.

The Clydesdales make more than 150 appearances across North America every year. These include the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tournament of Roses and even a few college bowl game parades among other events.