Today on WJON Jerry Carlson and I talked with Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota. We discussed "Skate the Star", a skating rink at Mall of America. It's a 12,000 square foot skating rink. Other topics we hit on was exploring the slopes at numerous locations in Minnesota, snowmobile and cross country trails and ice fishing. Listen to the conversation below.

Alyssa Hayes is a bi-weekly guest Thursdays at 8:15 on the Morning News Watch on WJON.