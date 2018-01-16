Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club Retiring in October

ST. CLOUD --After nearly 40 years working with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota, Executive Director Mark Sakry is retiring.

Sakry says his last day with the organization will be October 31st. He says there are many good memories that stand out over his career.

"We've built three full service boys and girls clubs, a new one at Southside Park, a club at Raymond Park and after the fire at Roosevelt we lost access to the gym so we built a new gym. So a lot has gone on over the last 15 years."

Sakry has spent the last 30 years as Executive Director. He says he's enjoyed seeing the kids blossom into amazing young men and women over the years.

"We can't afford to lose one child to the dangers of the streets, let alone a whole classroom of kids in need of help. Boys and Girls Club is providing that after school care kids need to succeed in life, and I'm most proud of that."

Sakry says he is looking forward to spending more time with his his children and grandchildren, as well as doing some traveling with his wife.