Ex-Shakopee Superintendent Facing Additional Bribery Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A federal count of bribery has been added to charges against a former Minnesota superintendent accused of embezzling public funds.

Prosecutors say Shakopee's former schools chief Rod Thompson used his position of authority to solicit a construction company to make renovations at his home, pay for personal travel and attend sporting events.

The 53-year-old Thompson is facing a federal charge of corrupt solicitation of a bribe. He is already facing trial in Scott County on 20 felony charges, including 13 counts of embezzlement. Authorities say Thompson embezzled more than $70,000 from the school district over a six-year period.

His attorney, Peter Wold , says Thompson plans to make a plea deal in both cases and has been cooperating with prosecutors.