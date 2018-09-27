Ex-Minneapolis Officer to Go to Trial in Woman’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 is set to go on trial April 1.

A judge on Thursday found probable cause for a criminal case to proceed against Mohamed Noor. He is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor was fired by the city following the July 2017 shooting.

Damond had called 911 to alert police to a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. She was shot when she approached Noor's squad car.

Noor's attorneys argue he acted reasonably, while prosecutors say he was reckless.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance also declined to suppress Noor's psychological records from his police training.