Ex-Minneapolis Officer Sentenced to Workhouse For Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A former Minneapolis police officer will serve six months in the workhouse after he was convicted of assaulting a man while on-duty.

Christopher Reiter received no jail time at his sentencing Tuesday. Reiter faced up to five years in prison. He will be allowed work release.

Reiter also was sentenced to three years of probation, and he was stripped of his peace officer's license. He also was ordered to take anger management classes and fined $500.

A jury in October found Reiter guilty of third-degree assault for kicking a domestic assault suspect in the face in 2016. The police department fired Reiter after the incident.