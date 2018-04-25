Ex-Minneapolis Cop Intends to Plead Not Guilty in Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman after she called 911 to report a possible assault intends to plead not guilty.

Reports say court documents filed Wednesday show Mohamed Noor will plead not guilty at his May 8 court appearance. The documents also say Noor intends to present self-defense and reasonable force defenses.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Damond through the open driver's side window after she approached the vehicle.