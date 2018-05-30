Ex-Minneapolis Cop Gets 4 Years for Off-Duty Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman when he was off duty.

Tichich was accused of forcing oral sex on the woman while she was sleeping after she had had too much to drink. The woman testified at trial that she was unaware of what happened and didn't consent to have sex with Tichich. But he said the two planned to have consensual sex that was interrupted by the woman's friend.