Ex-Gopher Whalen New Minnesota Women’s Basketball Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx guard Lyndsay Whalen to returning to her alma mater as the University of Minnesota's new women's basketball coach.

Athletics director Mark Coyle announced Whalen's hiring on Thursday.

Whalen says becoming the coach and being a Gopher again "is a dream come true."

As Gophers coach, Whalen will continue to play for the Lynx. The two-time Olympic gold medalist announced in February that she was retiring from international competition. She had played for the U.S. National team since 2002, joining Team USA following her sophomore season with the Gophers, and played for two gold medal teams at the World Championships.

The Hutchinson, Minnesota, native finished her career as Minnesota's all-time points leader, along with being second all-time in assists and third all-time in steals. Whalen led the Gophers to their only Final Four in program history in 2004.

She replaces Marlene Stollings , who left Minnesota after four years to take over the program at Texas Tech.