Ex-Best Buy CEO Donated to Group that Rand Anti-Islam Ads

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Former Best Buy CEO Brad Anderson has acknowledged donating $25,000 to a politically conservative nonprofit group that distributed inflammatory anti-Muslim videos on social media.

But Anderson says he didn't know about the videos before contributing to Secure America Now and wouldn't have donated if he had known.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations has called on Anderson to step down from the boards of Minnesota Public Radio and General Mills.

The Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group, first reported Anderson and the investment firm for Best Buy founder Richard Schulze's Foundation each contributed $25,000 in 2016 to Secure America Now. The foundation's firm, Olympus Ventures, did not immediately respond to a call for comment and an attempt to reach Schulze.