Ex-Auto Dealer Remains in Federal Prison, Not Halfway House

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Former Minnesota auto dealer Denny Hecker remains in federal prison and is not in a halfway house as his attorney reported earlier this week.

The federal Bureau of Prisons says Hecker's attorney misspoke when she said Hecker had been released from the federal prison in Illinois and sent to a

halfway house in Minneapolis.

Hecker's former bankruptcy attorney Barbara May says he called her this week and told her he was in the halfway house. Because the call was not collect from the prison, May said she had no reason to doubt him.

Hecker is serving a 10-year sentence for defrauding auto lenders and the

bankruptcy court.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirmed Friday Hecker is still in the federal prison in Pekin, Illinois.