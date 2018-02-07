Ex-Assistant Principal Sentenced to 25 Years for Child Porn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A former Bemidji assistant school principal will serve

25 years in prison for using social media to direct dozens of girls and boys to

send him sexually explicit photos.

Thirty-five-year-old Brandon Bjerknes was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in

St. Paul. Bjerknes pleaded guilty in October to coercion of a minor and child pornography.

Prosecutors say Bjerknes posed as a young teenage boy on social media, encouraging girls and boys as young as 12 to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Bjerknes became assistant principal at the middle school in 2014. He resigned

last April and was arrested the next month.