Evidence in Riess Murder Case Includes Box Cutters, Guns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Box cutters, a roll of duct tape, rubber gloves and two handguns are among the items collected as evidence in the case of a Minnesota woman accused of killing her Florida look-alike.

Investigators in Florida released hundreds of photos and a list of evidence Wednesday in their case against Lois Riess . The 56-year-old Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, woman is charged with murder in the April death of Pamela Hutchinson in a Fort Myers Beach condo. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Riess is also accused of killing her husband, David Riess, before leading authorities on a manhunt. Murder charges in Minnesota are pending.

The list of evidence also includes maps and written directions from Florida to Texas, where Riess was caught after Hutchinson's death.