Event Hopes to Teach, Spread Awareness About Shooting Sports

KIMBALL -- If you're interested in learning about shooting sports, or want to get a few rounds through a weapon yourself, there's an event Saturday for you.

The Kimball Rod & Gun Club will be playing host to the "Cowboys and Outlaws" event, put on by the Granite City Gunslingers and Firing Line Shooting Range out of Sauk Rapids. Deborah Baier is with Firing Line. She says everyone's welcome to come check things out.

"Everyone's welcome to come in and try it out. Whether they're shooters, or future shooters, or someone with an interest in shooting. We're essentially putting on a shooting sports expo."

Baier says one of the main points to the event is to introduce newbies to the sport of shooting, as well as introduce veterans to new aspects of it.

"To introduce different types of competitive shooting to people who may not know it. And for the shooting enthusiasts, it's a chance to introduce to them other ways to enjoy the sport of shooting."

They'll have different competitions based on different kinds of guns. From typical long arms to special cowboy and 3 guns. There will be four different stages set up so you can learn about four different shooting sports.

You can bring your own guns and ammo. If you need to use one of theirs, you won't have to pay for the gun but will have to pay for any ammunition you use that's provided by the range.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and the mandatory safety meeting is a half-hour later. It costs $15 per shooter for entry, trap shooting an extra $5 per round. The shooting runs from 9:45 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The event is free if you just want to go watch and learn.