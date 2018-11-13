Event Breaks Down Different Levels of Local Government

ST. CLOUD -- Who is responsible for what government service? Sometimes it can be challenging to know, however, this Saturday you can get some of those answers. An event called "St. Cloud 201" will be held at Whitney Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Dave Kleis says just because you live in the city limits of St. Cloud, that doesn't necessarily mean the city is responsible.

The city isn't responsible for everything, and there are different forms of government. So what 201 is we'll bring in everybody who represents the city in various ways. It might be at the school district level or the county level, it might be some joint powers groups like Metro Bus or the Area Planning Organization.

Kleis says the day includes roundtable discussions with community leaders on topics like transportation, public safety, local government, and state and federal government.