Event Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Faiths, Cultures

ST. CLOUD -- If you have questions about St. Cloud immigrant population, you can have many of those questions answered on Saturday.

Another "Dine and Dialogue: How to Build a Better St. Cloud" event is being held at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Organizer Hudda Ibrahim says you can come and ask anything.

Some people have questions about Sharia.  I have heard people say that we are trying to impose our views on the American people and that is not true, that's a misunderstanding.

The event runs from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. it is free to attend and includes a meal.

You do not need to register in advance.

