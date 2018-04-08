Evelyn Rose Ramler, 91, St. Cloud

May 25, 1926 - April 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Evelyn Rose Ramler, age 91 of St. Cloud. Evelyn passed away April 6 at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Evelyn was born May 25, 1926 in Watkins, MN to William and Veronica (Pauly) Loesch. She married Elmer Ramler on May 21, 1947 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. She has been a resident of St. Cloud since 1947.

Evelyn was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, Little Flower Mission Group, Women of the Moose, VFW Post 428 Auxiliary, TOPS Chapter 461 and was the longest standing KOPS member in Minnesota (50 years).

Evelyn is survived by her children Harry (Sharon) Ramler of St. Cloud, Kathy (Pete) Yanke of St. Cloud and David (Janice) Ramler of Maple Grove, daughter-in-law Karen Ramler of Phoenix, AZ, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sister Lucille (Melvin) Marthaler of Rockville, brother Clarence (Sandi) Loesch of St. Cloud, and Richard (Joyce) Loesch of Lake Henry.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Elmer, son Chuck, sister Alice Fuechtmann and brothers Arnold, Elmer and Ervin Loesch.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Benedict’s Community and St Croix Hospice.