Evelyn L. Erickson, 79, St. Cloud

February 4, 1939 - August 6, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Good Shepherd Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Evelyn L. Erickson, age 79 of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully from the effects of Alzheimer’s on Monday at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. She was surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at Good Shepherd Chapel. Rev. Keith Weise will officiate.

Evelyn was born Feb. 4, 1939 to Kenneth and Alma Nelson in rural Sauk Rapids. She was married to Robert “Bob” Erickson on Nov. 7, 1959 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. After graduating from Sauk Rapids High School in 1957, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at the Art Institute until 1962. She later moved to St. Cloud that same year and became the bookkeeper for her husband’s business. Evelyn was a quiet lady, but always wore a sweet smile for everyone. You could not have met a more positive and upbeat person. She was always caring for others, ready with a kind word and a hot meal. Evelyn was very artistic and loved to paint beautiful wildlife landscapes. Her art work will be proudly displayed at the service.

Evelyn loved to travel. Her daughter Lynae moved to Alaska in 1983. Evelyn had made 26 trips to see Lynae and her family. These trips were the highlight of her year and she enjoyed sharing pictures and stories from the trips. Evelyn also joined her husband Bob on his volunteer trips to the Dominican Republic. Through her 5 month stay at Good Shepherd she was content and always had a smile or grin for her family and caring staff.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Bob of 58 years, her brothers Lyle and Gerald Nelson, her children Lynae Hallford and Lowell Erickson, and her grandchildren Weston and Cody Erickson, and Zach and Chris Hallford. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Alma Nelson, and her brother Floyd Nelson. She is now home with her Lord and Savior, and smiling down from Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd for the supportive care.