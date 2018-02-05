Evelyn B. Haselkamp, 86, Sartell

June 3, 1931 - February 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Evelyn B. Haselkamp, age 86 of Sartell who passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Sartell Knights of Columbus Council #5276. The St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Father Pierz Assembly #530 will stand honor guard. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Evelyn was born on June 3, 1931 in St. Rosa, Minnesota to Peter and Veronica (Kerfeld) Weber. She married William J. “Wild Bill” Haselkamp on August 21, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Evelyn was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Christian Women and she volunteered at Catholic Charities.

Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Charles “Chuck” (Kitty) of Sartell, Doug (Lori) of Rice and Margaret (Michael) Forer of St. Cloud; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Al of Little Falls and Elmer of Alliance, Ohio; sisters, Monica VanHeel of Little Falls and Irene Goodstein of Inver Grove Heights.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, Lawrence.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.