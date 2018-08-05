Evelyn B. Frank, 90, Cold Spring

October 7, 1927 - August 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Evelyn B. Frank age 90, who died Saturday, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Evelyn was born on October 7, 1927 in St. Cloud, MN to George and Catherine (Thommes) Vogel. She married Jerome Frank on June 9, 1949 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN. Together they raised 10 children in St. Cloud and in 1973 they moved to Knaus Lake, Cold Spring, MN. Evelyn worked at Fingerhut for 18 years. She enjoyed volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital, the Salvation Army and Cold Spring Food Shelf. Evelyn and Jerome were married 64 years before he passed in 2013. Evelyn was always young at heart, always motivational and inspirational. She loved traveling with friends and relatives, playing cards and going to the casino with her daughters.

She is survived by her children, Roman “Butch”, Carol Engelman, Mary (Dan) Witzman, Deborah Harren, Robert (Bunny), Roger (Betty), Karen (Larry) Duran, Paul (Heather), 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine “Kit” Carryl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; children, LeRoy and Barbara (2010); sons-in-law, David Engelman and Thomas Harren; siblings, Joan Schuh, Marion Robinson, Georgeanne Como and Thomas Vogel.

In Lieu of flowers please make memorial gifts to Salvation Army or Cold Spring Food Shelf. Evelyn’s family would like to thank everyone at Assumption Campus for their loving care of their mother.