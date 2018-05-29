Eugene “ Gene” P. Casey, 84, Avon

September 19, 1933 – May 25, 2018

Eugene “Gene” P. Casey, age 84, of Avon, MN passed away on May 25, 2018 at his home. Gene was considered a humanitarian by those who knew him best. His life was an example of good character, kindness and serving others.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake, with visitation from 9:30-11:00 AM. Internment will in the parish cemetery. There will also be a memorial mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Arrangements were made with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Eugene was born in Credit River, MN on September 19, 1933. He attended Lakeville High School and St. John’s University and then served in the US Army. When he graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1959, his part time passion was politics. He served in the DFL party in the 1980’s. He was part owner and manager of Bonded Collections in Sauk Centre from May 1964 to 1975. The following 27 years he was associated with Bonded Collections in St. Cloud. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus council #961 in St. Cloud, a member of the board of Sinclair Lewis Foundation and served on the Central MN Chapter of American Red Cross for 25 years. He also volunteered on Hope Loan at Catholic Charities and was a member of the MCCL. Gene was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in St. Anna.

Gene enjoyed time with his family, friends and best of all his grandchildren. He loved time spent with all of his nieces and nephews and attending the sporting events at St. John’s Prep.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ramona Casey; his children, Theresa (Gene) Burton, John Casey, Mark (Amy) Casey, Nancy (Brent) Michelsen, and Paul (Nikki) Casey; ten grandchildren; brother, Don (Mary Jane) Casey; brother-in-law Larry (Carol) Monnens; sisters-in-law, Helen Mae Casey and Margaret Strobeck.