Eugene “Gene” J. Bidinger, 86, Sartell

March 10, 1932 - February 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Eugene “Gene” J. Bidinger, age 86, of Sartell who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Gene was born March 10, 1932 in Le Sauk Township to Frederick & Loretta (Theisen) Bidinger. He served our country in the U.S. Army in Korea. Gene married Darlene Robatcek on July 1, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He worked at St. Regis Paper Mill in Sartell for 40 years and also at Red’s Transfer in St. Cloud, and was a volunteer fireman for the Sartell Fire Department. Later in life he worked at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in lawn care. Having a strong foundation in his Catholic faith, Gene was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of Sartell American Legion Post #277 and a former member of St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622. Gene enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, outdoor activities, traveling, and spending winters in Lake Havasu, AZ. He was a friendly, outgoing, generous, compassionate, humorous and quick-witted man. Gene was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Darlene of Sartell; children, Dale (Carol) Bidinger of Sartell, Pam (Scott) Gnan of Chanhassen, Jodi (Bob) Traut of Eau Claire, WI, and Rory (Tiffany) Bidinger of Sartell; brother and sister, Bob (Vi) Bidinger of Sartell and Mary (Kenny) Pietron of Sartell; nine grandchildren, Fred and Tom Bidinger, Aaron and Alex Gnan, Alicia Carlson and Brianna Traut, Keegan, Gavin and Landyn Bidinger; great grandchild, Knox Carlson and a Bidinger on the way. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marcy (Marvin) Traut and LaVern (Lee) Kruchten.

Memorials will be used for Dementia research.