Ernest Leonard Oltz, 84, Rice

June 2, 1934 - September 17, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Ernest Leonard Oltz, age 84, from Rice, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on September 17, 2018. Rev. David Edge will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the church with Prayers and a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ernie was born to Joseph and Elise (Nielsen) Oltz in rural Watab Township at the family farm on June 2, 1934. He worked on the family farm and went to grade school at District 29 School House and attended and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Ernie was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Ernie was married to Marjorie Lagergren on October 26, 1957. Ernie spent his working life in service and sales starting out with his brother at the Lincoln Ave Garage and then Hornibrook Motors and then to Otto Bros. where he picked up the nickname “Captain Ernie”. Otto Bros. later became St. Cloud Dodge and Marine. He worked at Rudolph’s Inc. then went to Granite City Tool where he retired in 2000. Ernie enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, horseshoes and camping. He also had a great sense of humor. He was a “Dodge” guy! Ernie was a loving father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He was active in their church, Shepherd of the Pines. Ernie was a Master Gardner with many beautiful flower beds and also was a talented woodworker making many beautiful wood projects on his wood lathe and special gifts for great grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering and could fix most anything. Ernie will be missed greatly by many.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Margie of Rice; children, Walter (Mary Ann) Oltz of Sauk Rapids, James (Sue Fagel) of Sauk Rapids, Linda (Ken) Sigler of St. Cloud, Sheri (Doug) Studanski of Willmar, Dana (Tony) Josephs of Centralia, WA; 17 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; siblings, Elaine (Gene) Boos of Andover, Carl (Helen) Oltz of Sauk Rapids, JoAnn Kath of Sauk Rapids; sisters-in-law, Judy Oltz of Sauk Rapids and Jean Feneis of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Clarence, Floyd, David and Lester.

A special thanks to Dr. Boelter and Dr. Ausban; nurse, Jen; CentraCare Home Heath and Hospice for their compassionate care.