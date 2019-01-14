Ernest L. Klaverkamp, 90, St. Cloud

December 21, 1928 - January 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Church in St. Augusta for Ernest Klaverkamp who passed away peacefully at his home in St. Augusta on January 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. The Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Friday and after 9:30AM Saturday at the gathering space at St. Mary’s Help of Christians in St. Augusta. St. Mary’s parish prayers will be at 6PM on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ernest was born on December 21, 1928 in St. Augusta MN to Hubert and Barbara (Landwher) Klaverkamp on the farm that his grandfather homesteaded. Ernest farmed and lived on this place for the next 90 years. He married Doreen Richter on Sept 19, 1953 at St. Francis Church in Brainerd MN and they were married for 47 years until her death in 2000. Ernest and Doreen had 7 children and Ernest always said that his family was the most important thing in his life. Ernest ran the dairy farm until his son Dean took it over but he continued to help on the farm until the age of 87 years old. Farming was in his blood and he enjoyed being able to help out whenever he could.

Ernest and Doreen had many friends and enjoyed their card party group for almost 50 years. They enjoyed square dancing in the early years of their marriage and also dancing at the many weddings and anniversary parties they attended. Ernest was known for his polka dancing skills. Ernest and Doreen also enjoyed traveling, often times with family and friends, and made many trips out west to visit their daughter in California and Washington and also enjoyed traveling internationally. They enjoyed a wonderful Alaska cruise, Canadian Rockies trip and many trips to Branson to enjoy country music. Friends and family were a very important part of Ernest and Doreen’s life and they were always busy celebrating.

Ernest will be remembered as a humble, honest and giving man.

Survivors include his children, Dean (Mary Jo) of St. Augusta; David of St. Cloud; Cindy Evavold of St. Augusta; Susan (Randal) Proell of St. Augusta; Barb (Greg) Rupert of Duluth; James (Denise) of Clearwater; 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doreen, infant daughter, Geri Lynn, grandsons, Jeremy Evavold, Troy Woods, Benjamin Klaverkamp, brothers, Louis, Norbert and sister, Viola Kunkel.

Special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and other home caregivers for their loving care given to Ernest.