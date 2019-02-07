Erich P. Koester, 85, Richmond

October 29, 1933 - February 2, 2019

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church for Erich P. Koester, age 85, who died on February 2, 2019 and for his wife Margaret M. Koester who preceded him in death on February 20, 2010. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Peace Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

German by birth, American by choice. Erich was born on October 29, 1933 to Willie and Elsa (Kretman) Koester in Greifenhagen, Pommern, Germany (now Poland). Erich came to the USA in 1954, served in the US Navy from 1955-1961. After his discharge he graduated from the U of M and the College of St. Thomas. Erich worked as a teacher for the school system of Minneapolis, where he met his future wife Margaret. They were united in marriage in 1978 and were long time residents of Wakefield Township and the City of Richmond.

Survivors include his siblings, Marianne and Helmut; niece and nephews, Merri Lee (Greg) Henderson, Karen (Robert) Morgen, Lynn Christenson, Nancy (John) Stang, Mark (Cindy) Peterson and David Christenson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents; and his siblings, Ernest and Christa.