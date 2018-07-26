Eric Church Is Not Happy With Garth Brooks

IS ERIC FIGHTING MAD?

Eric Church had no problem sharing his disapproval of the decision of one of the biggest country stars in the world, making a decision to lip sync at the CMA Awards in November, after taking home the Entertainer of the Year award. That artist being Garth Brooks. Garth came clean with his decision to lip sync, sighting recent vocal issues.

Eric Church says if it were him, he would NEVER lip sync. It's crossing a line that he would never cross. Eric says if he can't sing, he'll either cancel the performance, or perform badly..but either way..his audience is going to get the real thing.

Is Eric making too much of this? Do you think Eric may ever find himself in a position where he HAS to fake it? My guess is...no one is going to tell Eric what he can or can't do regarding his music.

Hats off to Eric for keeping it real. REALLY REAL.