Enjoy Dad’s Belgian Waffles Sunday Feb. 25th

ENJOY TASTY BELGIUM WAFFLES

Who doesn't love a delicious fresh belgium waffle? I sure do! Sunday February 25th from 8:30 to Noon, the Church of the Holy Spirit in St. Cloud will be serving waffles, sausage and beverages. You can enjoy the food while you are there, or you can carry out; whatever your preference. Why not suprise everyone in your house with breakfast on you...or should I say Dad? Everyone is welcome!

LOCATION

Church of the Holy Spirit

2405 Walden Way, St Cloud, MN 56301

(320) 251-3764