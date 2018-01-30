Endorsed GOP Candidates Win in Special Legislative Primaries

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The endorsed Republican candidates are winners in special primaries for two Minnesota legislative vacancies created amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In Senate District 54, Denny McNamara , of Hastings, advances to face DFL candidate Karla Bigham , of Cottage Grove, and Libertarian candidate Emily Mellingen , of Hastings, in the Feb. 12 special election

McNamara defeated James Brunsgaard in the Senate District 54 special primary. The seat was held by the DFL's Dan Schoen who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In another special GOP primary, Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, defeated Scott Sanders , of St. James, in House District 23B. Sanders had the support of former representative Tony Cornish , who also resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Munson will face DFL candidate Melissa Wagner of Lake Crystal in the Feb. 12 special election.