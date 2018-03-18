Enbridge Pipeline Raises Concerns in Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Landowners and tribal groups want Enbridge Energy to remove its old pipeline because of concerns of potential pollution if it wins regulatory approval for a replacement line across northern Minnesota.

Enbridge plans to remove the old Line 3 in portions where it's exposed, but argues that safely removing the full line could be difficult because there are several locations where it's near several operating lines.

The company estimates that removing the full pipeline would cost more than $1.2 billion.

Enbridge plans to continually inspect the line and clean it after it's been decommissioned. The company will separate the line in multiple segments and cap the ends.