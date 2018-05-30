Employee Arrested for Attempted Abduction at South Dakota Menards

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) -- An employee of a Menards store in Watertown has been arrested for trying to abduct a young child.

Police say the attempted abduction of the 4-year-old child happened at the store Sunday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Tim Toomey says the 35-year-old Canby, Minnesota man grabbed the child and quickly walked away from the boy's family. The child's father pursued the man to an employee break area where the employee released the boy.