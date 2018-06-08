Minnesotasnewcountry.com/Youtube

THE BIG UNDERWEAR TOUR HITS LITTLE FALLS

It's always the question right? Why would a 3 time Emmy Award winning Comedian/Actor perform at Great RIver Arts in Little Falls. Get the last remaining tickets by calling this number (Online sales are closed at this time). Box Offic: 320.632.0960.

We are so lucky to have such an iconic performer give us an intimate performance like this. Rarely does an opportunity come along such as this.

Louie Anderson became friends with local Comedian/Actor Jason Schommer many years ago, and Jason invited Louie to come perform in Little Falls, Jason's hometown.

The people of Little Falls and central MN were amazing; Louie says his mother would have loved Little Falls. being a Minnesota native, the central Minnesota 'nice' must have come out in the guests and he's coming back to share some new stand up with you.

A LONG LIST OF AWARDS

Louie Anderson...who doesn't know this iconic performer? From his animated hit television cartoon based on his life growing up in the midwest, "Life with Louie", garnered him 2 Emmy's in 1997 and 1998, and a nomination 1999.

Will Jr./Youtube

COSTCO CRAZY CHRISTINE BASKETS?

His new role in the FX show Baskets, as Christine Baskets, mother of a wanne-be clown, performed by Zach Galfianakis, has brought Louie back into the mainstream. He's amazing performance as Christine, a Costco loving Midwest mom character, honors his own mother. If you haven't seen Baskets, you should watch an episode or two. You'll be hooked.