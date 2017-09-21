Emily M. Kummet, 82, Eden Valley

November 7, 1934 - September 18, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Emily M. Kummet, age 82, who passed away at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield on Monday, September 18, 2017. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at the Parish Cemetery. Friends and family may gather from 4-8 p.m. at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley on Monday and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Parish Prayers will be prayed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.

Emily M. Kummet was born November 7, 1934 in Roscoe to Alexander and Emily (Berg) Arnold. She married George Kummet on June 19, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Emily worked as the bookkeeper for the lumber yard, a paraprofessional at the elementary school, taught religion classes and was a member of the choir at Assumption Catholic Church as well as the Choralaires in Litchfield. She enjoyed being outside in her garden, growing beautiful vegetables, fishing, camping, going for peaceful walks and baking bread. She began the Red Cross swimming program in Eden Valley. Emily was social, loving and supportive of her family.

She is survived by her husband, George; children, Stephen (Julie) of Eden Valley, Gregory (Kimberly) of Eden Valley, Jeanne (Dwight) Lorensen of Litchfield, Joseph of Paynesville; sisters, Patricia (Peter) Theis of Delano, June Loch of Cold Spring; Sisters in Law, Eileen Arnold and Linda Arnold; grandchildren, Amy and Jared Terning, Brendan Kummet, Shawn Kummet, Jamie and Lukas Comstock, Eric Kummet, Stephanie and Evan Borscheid, Melissa Kummet, Mikayla Kummet ;and great grandchildren, Gavin, Mallory, and Hayden Terning. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Ronald “Rooster” and Donald Arnold; and sisters, Sonia Arnold and Eleanor “Tootz” Mihlbauer.