Emil R. LaBuda, 89, Waite Park

March 11, 1929 - April 29, 2018

30Emil R. LaBuda age 89 of Waite Park died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday (today) at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Waite Park. St. Joseph’s Parish prayers will be at 5:00pm followed by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 praying at 6pm tonight at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Emil was born March 11, 1929 in St. Cloud to John & Stephania (Minarski) LaBuda. He served his country in the United States Army from July 19, 1951- July 18, 1953. He married Rita M. Kruchten on December 27, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. After his discharge from the service Emil worked as a carman at Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement. He is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and also a member of the VFW Post 428, Waite Park American Legion Post 428, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622, and NARVE unit 107. Emil enjoyed watching both the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He was an excellent dancer and enjoyed polka music, he played the concertina in his spare time. He loved his family and lived for them. He liked to joke around and play tricks on the grandchildren. He was a very kind and soft-hearted person.