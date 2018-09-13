Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Wright County under an emergency quarantine after an Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Clearwater. The invasive pest was discovered along the I-94 corridor recently.

The quarantine is meant to limit the movement of firewood and ash trees out of the county. to reduce the risk of further spreading.

The Emerald Ash Borer larvae kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeds on the part of the tree which moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

The MDA says Wright County is the 17th Minnesota county to be under a full or partial quarantine to prevent the spread of the destructive insect.

If you want to learn more about the Emerald Ash Borer visit the MDA's website .