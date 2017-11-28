Elsie M. Mergen, 100, Albany

October 14, 1917 - November 24, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Elsie M. Mergen, age 100, of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 29 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Elsie died at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care on Friday, November 24. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM Tuesday and again after 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the Seven Dolors parish gathering space. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday. The Seven Dolors Christian Women will pray the rosary in the church at 10:30 AM, Wednesday morning. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Elsie was born October 14, 1917 in Melrose, to Ben and Regina (Gieske) Von Wahlde. Elsie grew up in New Munich. She married Edward Mergen on October 22, 1946 in New Munich. The couple settled in Albany. Elsie worked as a cook with the Albany Schools for several years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the Seven Dolors Christian women, the St. Ann's Society, the Mother of Mercy Auxiliary and she was past president of the Albany American Legion Auxiliary.

Elsie is survived by her children, Ralph (Phyllis) Mergen, Maplewood; Lu (Dave) Meemken, Clearwater, Ken Mergen, Avon, five grandchildren, Rebecca (Jerod) Baker, Jessica (Ken) Ward; Amanda (Dustin) Rosemark; Chris Meemken; Kari Meemken and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Irene Frevel, Sioux Falls, SD; Joe (Lorraine) Von Wahlde, St. Cloud; Rita Snyder, Denver, CO; and Eleanor (Tom) Thelen, Paynesville.