Elsie A. Kotschevar Miller, 101, Waite Park

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Elsie A. Kotschevar Miller, age 101, of Waite Park. Elsie passed away October 7, 2018 at the St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial of her urn will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Elsie was born October 22, 1916 in Cold Spring, MN to Joseph and Louise (DeWenter) Kuebelbeck. She married Nicholas Kotschevar on January 14, 1936 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring and he died December 10, 1975. She married Wilfred Miller on November 26, 1976 in Waite Park and he died October 5, 1990. She lived in Cold Spring for over ten years and then in Waite Park for most of her life. She and Nick owned and operated the Three-Way Inn in Waite Park for many years. She was also a longtime cook at O’Hara Brothers. She will be remembered for her turtle, chili and spaghetti. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Christian Women and the St. Augusta American Legion Auxiliary.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Genny Saatzer of Sartell; 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, daughter, Dorothy Habermann; infant son, Nick; grandson, Thomas Bearson; son-in-laws, John Saatzer and Donald Habermann; brother, Clarence Kuebelbeck; and sisters, Rosemary Theisen and Leonora Meyer.

Due to severe allergies, the family requests no flowers or plants.

A special thank you to the patient and kind caregivers at St. Benedict’s Community and St. Croix Hospice. They made her time with them enjoyable and special.