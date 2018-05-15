Elmer J. Haag, 84, Eden Valley

June 8, 1933 - May 11, 2018

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Elmer J. Haag, age 84, who passed away Friday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Bryan Hopfensperger will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the services Thursday also at the church.

Elmer was born June 8, 1933 in North Paynesville to John & Ruth (Berg) Haag. He married Carole Boldt Ahrens on April 26, 1980 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Elmer drove truck for Henfling Trucking, was a school bus driver for 51 years, and a custodian at Eden Valley Watkins High School from 1965-1998. He was very proud to receive the 2018 Bus Driver of the Year Award. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a former member of the Eden Valley Fire & Rescue. Elmer enjoyed refinishing furniture, watching and feeding birds, auctions, fishing, and playing cards with family and friends. He was a gentle teddy bear who could occasionally be a grizzly bear! Elmer was a strong, dedicated, hardworking man. He was friendly, compassionate, had a great sense of humor, and took great pride in keeping his truck clean.

Survivors include his wife, Carole of Eden Valley; children, Roxanne Kirby (Dan DeVries) of Braham, Denise (Ron) Winter of South Haven and Rick (Deb) Ahrens of Richmond; sister and brother, Darlene Lohse of Buffalo and Delvin Haag of Buffalo; grandchildren, Ryan (Hilarie) Kirby, Aaron (Bonnie) Winter, Joshua (Kelly) Winter, Dustin Winter, Kyle Winter, Alicia Nachtwein, Hunter Ahrens and Kiarra Ahrens; and great grandchildren, Emerson, Sullivan, London, Annah, Brett, Tate, Samantha, Baylie, Brooklyn, Chase and Bentley. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Ron Lohse; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Haag.