Ellison Tweet on Antifa Handbook Draws Scrutiny

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Rep. Keith Ellison is drawing criticism for calling attention to a book that condones violence during clashes with white supremacists.

The Democratic congressman posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday of himself posing with the book ``Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.'' The book calls violence during ``a small though vital sliver of anti-fascist activity.''

Ellison's post said the book should ``strike fear into the heart'' of President Donald Trump. It drew pushback from Republicans who have criticized the movement's at-times violent disruptions of speaking engagements and white supremacist rallies.

Spokesman Karthik Ganapathy says Ellison has not read the book but has espoused nonviolence throughout his career.