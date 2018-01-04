Ellison Tweet on Antifa Handbook Draws Scrutiny
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Rep. Keith Ellison is drawing criticism for calling attention to a book that condones violence during clashes with white supremacists.
The Democratic congressman posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday of himself posing with the book ``Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.'' The book calls violence during ``a small though vital sliver of anti-fascist activity.''
Ellison's post said the book should ``strike fear into the heart'' of President Donald Trump. It drew pushback from Republicans who have criticized the movement's at-times violent disruptions of speaking engagements and white supremacist rallies.
Spokesman Karthik Ganapathy says Ellison has not read the book but has espoused nonviolence throughout his career.
While antifa protesters have sometimes clashed with white supremacists, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was fatally struck by a driver as she protested a white nationalist rally this summer. The man, an alleged neo-Nazi, has been charged with murder.