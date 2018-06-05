Ellison Running for Minnesota Attorney General

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, has filed papers to run for Minnesota attorney general.

Ellison, also the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, filed Tuesday just hours ahead of a deadline. Ellison will keep his post with the national party.

Ellison is in his sixth term representing a reliably Democratic Minneapolis-area seat. But he was lured into Minnesota's attorney general race after the incumbent, Lori Swanson, jumped into the governor's race on Monday.