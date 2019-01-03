Ellison Plans to Target Drug Prices As Attorney General

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Keith Ellison says prescription drug prices, student debt and housing costs will be among his top priorities when he's sworn in next week as Minnesota's attorney general.

Ellison says the community meetings he's already held in Duluth and Albert Lea, and one planned for Thursday night in Minneapolis, are giving him insights into how best to approach those issues.

Ellison says he plans to create a task force to explore how to address drug prices. He also wants to continue outgoing Attorney General Lori Swanson's lawsuit against drug manufacturers over insulin prices.

Ellison was the first Muslim elected to Congress and was elected deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee after the 2016 election. He gave up his congressional seat and party post to be attorney general.