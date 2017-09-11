Ellen J. Imholte, 89, Clear Lake

January 14, 1928 - September 8, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Ellen J. Imholte, age 89, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery. Friends and family may gather at the church from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Clear Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Ellen J. Imholte was born January 14, 1928 to Nels and Rose (Gessner) Hanson in Clear Lake. She married Donald Imholte June 21, 1947 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Ellen was a Stearns County Jury Attendant and an election judge in Sartell. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Christian Women, St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 Auxiliary, Clear Lake American Legion Post #354 Auxiliary, and D.A.V. Auxiliary. Ellen was very social and loved to host parties and enjoyed her bowling league. She was part of the poker club, birthday luncheon, 500 club, and the sewing circle. She was a great cook and not afraid to try her hand at a new recipe from all the produce she grew in her massive garden. Ellen had a strong love for all animals.

Survivors include her children, Lance (Shirley) Imholte of Mesa, AZ, Paula (Carl) Erdmann of Clear Lake, Anita Perry of Tuscan, AZ, Rebecca (Michael Zupan) Imholte of Bemidji, Donna (Lynn) Scholer of Clear Lake, David (Celene) Imholte of Sartell; brother, Marvin Hanson of Tuscan, AZ; sister-in-law, Eileen Hanson; grandchildren, Andrea, Brian, Greg, Adam, Abigail, and Sophia Imholte, Mariah and Anthony Scholer, Michelle Zabinski, and Eric Erdmann. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; infant daughter, Maria; brother, Lyle Hanson; sister-in-law, Rosemary Hanson; son-in-law, Bob Perry; and grandson, Jacob Scholer.