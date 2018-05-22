Ellen J. (Burns) Hintze, 90, Princeton

July 9, 1927 - May 19, 2018

Ellen J. (Burns) Hintze passed away peacefully at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, Princeton, on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the age of 90. Funeral Services will be at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau, WI, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 12:00 PM. Lunch will be served at the Jenny Family Restaurant immediately following the graveside service.

Ellen Janet Burns was born on July 9, 1927, in Wausau, WI, to Thomas and Blanche (Wanke) Burns. She was united in marriage to Francis “Frank” W. Hintze on November 16, 1946. The couple then moved to Fresno, CA, where they were very active in their church. After retirement, the two moved to Princeton, MN, and enjoyed their shared passion of traveling and volunteering in their community. Ellen was a loving daughter, wife, and friend to many, who will be dearly missed.

Ellen is survived by her brother, Kenneth Burns of Wausau, WI; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.