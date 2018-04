ELK RIVER - An Elk River man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Northbound Highway 169 and 193rd Street in Elk River.

A car driven by 54-year-old Patrick Fitzpatrick of Ramsey was going north on the highway when his car was struck by 85-year-old Robert Koehler's car.

Koehler was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Fitzpatrick was not hurt.