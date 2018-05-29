Elk River Man Hurt in Crash near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- An Elk River man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 169.

Sixty-one-year-old John Smida was going north, attempting to turn left onto County Road 4, when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle going south on Highway 169.

Smida was taken to Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.