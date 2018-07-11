Elizabeth “Betty” J. Jansen, 84, Waite Park

June 20, 1934 – July 10, 2018

Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Jansen, age 84, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Ridgeview Place, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. A prayer service will be at 4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Betty was born June 20, 1934 in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County, MN to Michael and Loretta (Hoffer) Voit. She married Alfred J. Jansen on June 18, 1952 in Lastrup, MN. Betty was employed by X-Cel Optical for 45 years in Quality Assurance. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Betty was also a member of Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary, St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Auxiliary, Widowed Persons Group and card groups at Whitney Senior Center and Waite Park Senior Center. She enjoyed line dancing and in her younger years was active in bowling.

Survivors include her daughter, Barb (Dan) Eberle of Joliet, IL; brothers and sisters, Mike (Betty Ann) Voit of St. Cloud, MN; Ray (Dawn) Voit of Alexandria, MN; Mary Ann Rozman of Ely, MN; Pat (Charlie) Brannan of Waite Park, MN; Kathy (Bruce) Arseneau of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren Benjamin Eberle and Daniel (Kristen) Eberle; and great grandson Finn Eberle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Al on January 7, 1989, sisters Loretta Voit and Theresa Peterson, and brother L. Eddie Voit.

Memorials are preferred.