Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen, 66 of Albany

September 12, 1951 - June 28, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Elizabeth "Betty" Hansen, age 66 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 2 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Betty died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a time for friends to gather after 9:00 AM Monday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Betty was born September 12, 1951 in Melrose to Paul and Dorine (Roering) Sand. She has lived her entire life in the Albany area. She married LeRoy Klaphake in 1970 in Lake Henry. Betty worked at Kraft for almost 30 years. She enjoyed her grandchildren, flowers and gardening and holidays with her family, especially Christmas.

Betty is survived by her mother, Dorine Sand, Albany; her husband, LeRoy Klaphake, Albany; her children, Cindy (Mark) Vanderwyst, St. Stephen; Curt Klaphake, Kerkhoven; Christy (Duane) Wielenberg, St. Anthony, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Boniface "Bunny" (Ione) Sand, Cold Spring; Marion Nelson, Alexandria and Mike Sand, New London.